One Dead, One Wounded in Vegas Home Shooting

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – One man was killed and another wounded after gunfire into a Las Vegas home early Saturday morning, according to authorities.
The shooting happened at a home of the 700 block of Delores Drive just after 12:15 a.m. Saturday, a Las Vegas Metro Police statement reported.
Responding officers arrived to find one man dead in the home’s doorway from an apparent gunshot wound and another just outside the house suffering from a bullet wound to his leg.
The injured man was taken to Mountain View Hospital, where he was treated and later released. The name of the man killed in the shooting was not immediately released.
Investigators with the LVMPD Homicide Section determined several people lived in the home and heard gunfire. It’s believed the gunman fired the shots into the house.
Witnesses reported the gunman was a black man wearing a hoodie. He was last seen leaving the scene in a dark-colored sedan.