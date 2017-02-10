Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

3 McCarran Airport Baggage Handlers Accused of Looting Luggage

February 10, 2017 3:52 PM
Filed Under: Aaron Matthew Lopez, baggage handlers, Jamarcus Domonique Harper, Las Vegas, Las Vegas news, luggage theft, McCarran International Airport, Noah Javier Gonzalez

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Three contract baggage handlers at McCarran International Airport are facing felony criminal charges in what Las Vegas airport police described as a behind-the-scenes theft ring.

Las Vegas police Officer Laura Meltzer said Friday the recent arrests of Aaron Matthew Lopez and Jamarcus Domonique Harper, both 27, and 19-year-old Noah Javier Gonzalez, followed a two-week investigation of a man’s Jan. 16 report that a gun was missing from his checked bag.

All three men face burglary, theft and stolen property charges.

Meltzer says the three worked for Worldwide Flight Services, a luggage handling firm for Allegiant and Frontier airlines at the airport.

She says police are still investigating the thefts.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports items taken included luxury purses and guns.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia