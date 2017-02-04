Homicide Victim’s Remains in Suitcase Dropped in Vacant Lot

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police reports say the dismembered remains of a homicide victim were found in a scorched suitcase in a vacant lot in Las Vegas.
Media outlets report that the suitcase containing remains of Ulyses Molina didn’t have his head, hands or feet.
A homeless woman who was sleeping in the lot found the suitcase early on Dec. 28 after hearing car doors slam and tires squeal.
Police say he was killed on Christmas after an argument.
Molina’s remains were identified after his family filed a missing person’s report on Jan. 1. An investigation led to the arrests of two men who are brothers-in-law.