Man Held, 2 Sought After Vegas Strip Club Shooting

February 3, 2017 9:53 AM
Filed Under: Deja Vu Showgirls Club, Las Vegas news, Las Vegas Strip, Sammy Davis Junior Drive, strip club shooting

LAS VEGAS (AP) — One man is in custody and police are looking for two others after a shooting overnight near the entrance of a strip club off the Las Vegas Strip.

Officer Michael Rodriguez said officers arriving to a report of a disturbance a little before 1:30 a.m. Friday saw club security guards and three people before one man fired a gun and ran away outside the Deja Vu Showgirls club on Sammy Davis Junior Drive.

Rodriguez says no one was wounded.

Police found one man trying to flee in a taxi near Highland Drive and Capella Avenue, and Rodriguez says he was detained for questioning.

