Two Arrested in Vegas Burned, Dismembered Body Killing

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Two men were arrested and charged with murder in connection with the death of a man whose burned and dismembered body was found in a vacant Las Vegas lot three days after Christmas, authorities said.
George Macaperdas and Anthony Newton each face murder, kidnapping, robbery and other charges in the killing of Ulyses Cezar Molina on Dec. 27, a Las Vegas Metro Police statement reported.
A homeless man found Molina’s remains in a desert lot about 25 feet from the roadway on the 2000 block of Dolly Lane near East Lake Mead Boulevard and Marion Drive early the next morning. Investigators said it appeared Molina, 33, had been killed in another location, then taken to the lot where the body was located.
A motive in the killing was not immediately released.
Macaperdas, 31, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center Wednesday morning. Newton, 37, was already behind bars on unrelated charges. Both men are charged with murder, first degree kidnapping, armed robbery and conspiracy counts.
