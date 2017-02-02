Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Nevada Prisoner Dies in Transitional Housing Bed

February 2, 2017 12:17 PM
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada prison officials say an inmate from Clark County has been found dead in his bed at a transitional housing facility.

The state Department of Corrections said in a statement Wednesday that 53-year-old Mark John Petkovich was pronounced dead Monday afternoon at Casa Grande Transitional Housing facility in Las Vegas.

He was sentenced in 2014 to serve of 2 ½ to 8 years on burglary and grand larceny charges. An autopsy will determine how he died.

Casa Grande’s website says it is a 400-bed facility for people within 18 months of their parole eligibility date.

