Henderson Doctor Arrested in Wife’s 2015 Death

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Henderson doctor Gregory Brent Dennis was arrested and charged with murder Thursday, more than two years after the death of his wife in what had been ruled an apparent suicide, Henderson authorities confirmed.

Dennis, 54, was arrested around 7:30 a.m. Thursday following a lengthy investigation into the 2015 death of his wife Susan Winters, a Henderson news release reported.

Winters, 48, died after allegedly ingesting a combination of prescription painkillers and antifreeze at the couple’s Mooreview Street home just before 7 a.m. on Jan. 3, 2015.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office initially ruled Winters’ death was a suicide, however, an investigation conducted by the Henderson Police Department, the Clark County Coroner’s Office, and the Clark County District Attorney’s Office found new evidence implicating Dennis in his wife’s death.

The renewed investigation was rekindled by Winters’ parents Avis and Danny Winters, who hired an attorney, compiled evidence and eventually brought a civil suit against Dennis for his role in the alleged murder.

It was not immediately clear what new evidence uncovered during the ongoing investigation ultimately led to the new charges against Dennis.

Dennis and Winters had been married for 19 years at the time of her death and had two daughters. Dennis is a psychologist at a Boulder City mental health clinic; Winters was a lawyer who as worked as a judge in North Las Vegas.

Dennis was booked into the Henderson Detention Center on one count of murder.