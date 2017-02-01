Nevada Gears Up to Fight Yucca Mountain Nuke Waste Site

A sign warns away trespassers near the shuttered Zion Nuclear Power Station along the shore of Lake Michigan March 11, 2009 in Zion, Illinois. About 1,000 tons of highly radioactive spent fuel is reportedly stored in a containment pool on the property due in part to a lack of permanent storage. President Barack Obama's proposed budget all but kills the Yucca Mountain project, a site in Nevada where energy companies had planned to dispose of spent fuel rods. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Lawmakers examined the proposed site for a national nuclear waste disposal facility. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)