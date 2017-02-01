Las Vegas Pizza Man Returns to Work — Hours After Being Shot

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Las Vegas pizza delivery man has returned to work just hours after he was shot in the neck while on a delivery.
Bill Fredlund says he was making a delivery Sunday near Nellis Air Force Base when someone asked him for the pizza. He handed it over. But when the person asked for his money he protested.
Fredlund says after he refused to hand over his cash, the suspect shot him in the neck. A neighbor called 911 and Fredlund returned to work the next morning.
Police arrested three suspects in connection to the attempted armed robbery.