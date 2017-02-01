Cops: Suspect, 7-Eleven Clerk Exchange Gunfire During Robbery

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Police were searching for an armed gunman who exchanged gunfire with a convenience store clerk during a botched robbery early Wednesday, according to authorities.
The volley of shots happened at the 7-Eleven location at 901 North Rancho Drive around 12:45 a.m. Wednesday, a Las Vegas Metro Police statement reported.
Investigators determined the suspect approached the clerk with a semi-automatic firearm and demanded money from the register. The clerk complied, but as he began to retreat from behind the counter, he grabbed a handgun of his own. Both the suspect and the clerk fired shots, but no one was hit during the exchange.
The suspect escaped on foot, heading southbound on North Rancho Drive.
Surveillance images of the robber show he’s a dark-skinned man, approximately 40 years old, 5’8″ to 5’10” tall with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a plaid shirt, hooded sweatshirt, dark pants and carrying a black semi-automatic firearm.
Anyone with information was asked to call the LVMPD Robbery Section at (702) 828-3855.