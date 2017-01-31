Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

UNR President Recommends Banned Travel Students Stay Put

January 31, 2017 9:53 AM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Muslim ban, Nevada news, UNR

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The president of the University of Nevada, Reno is recommending that students and scholars from any of the seven countries listed in President Donald Trump’s executive orders on immigration remain in the United States for at least the next four months.

Marc Johnson said in a campus-wide letter late Monday that Trump’s Jan. 27 executive order has raised concerns among members of the university community.

He says the school values the contributions made by its international faculty, staff and students. He says the university currently is reviewing the best way to make good on its longstanding commitment to offer all the support, resources and information they need.

In the meantime, Johnson recommends no one from the countries barred from travel leave the U.S. for the next 120 days. That includes Iran, Iraq, Syria, Sudan, Libya, Yemen and Somalia.

