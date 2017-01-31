Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Report: BLM Agent Used Position to Burning Man Tickets

January 31, 2017 12:09 PM
Filed Under: bureau of land management, burning man festival, Las Vegas, Nevada news, Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Government investigators say they’ve found evidence a Salt Lake City-based Bureau of Land Management agent used his position to get sold-out Burning Man tickets and had agents drive his family around during the event in the Nevada desert.

A BLM spokesman said Tuesday the misconduct report on an unidentified supervisory agent is under review. The Department of Interior’s Office of Inspector General paper will be forwarded to supervisors for possible discipline.

Investigators found the supervisory agent broke federal ethics rules when he bought three tickets and special passes to Burning Man in 2015 after it was sold out, though he paid his own money, and let his girlfriend stay in agency housing.

The investigators also found evidence he manipulated a hiring process so a friend could get a BLM job.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia