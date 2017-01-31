Pedestrian Struck, Killed by Minivan was Las Vegas Man

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Officials have identified a pedestrian who was struck and killed by a drunken driving suspect in Las Vegas.
The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that the Clark County coroner says 55-year-old Fernando Enrique Vera died in the Jan. 20 crash.
The Las Vegas man was walking when he was hit by a minivan driven by 76-year-old Robert Anderson.
Veras was taken to a hospital where he later died.
Police say Anderson showed signs of impairment and failed field sobriety tests. He was jailed on suspicion of DUI resulting in death and has since been released.