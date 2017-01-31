Best Low Carb Dishes In Las Vegas

By Debbie Hall

Eating healthier is the goal of many but with so many good restaurants in Las Vegas, it is easy to get tempted. Advice given by several experts is to make small changes and that includes dishes ordered when dining out. Low carb meals, when expertly prepared, can offer flavor, increase nutrition and satisfy hunger without the high calorie count. These restaurants feature some great low carb dishes that will make healthy eating a way a life.

Greens and Proteins

8975 S. Eastern Ave.

Las Vegas, NV 89123

(702) 541-7800

www.greensandproteins.com

Greens and Proteins, located on both sides of town, was opened to offer a casual dining option to healthy eating. With many choices, one of the specialties is the bison burger, which is grilled and topped with vegan cheese on a whole wheat bun and a side of tofu fries. A lettuce wrap can be substituted for the whole wheat bun. The burger is served with minimal seasoning so that the customer can add condiments and seasonings for individual tastes.

The Protein Source

4220 S. Grand Canyon Drive, Suite 8

Las Vegas, NV 89147

(702) 701-7054

www.theproteinsourcerestaurant.com

The Protein Source plans each each meal to be healthy and delicious with a combination of complex carbohydrates, fresh vegetables and paired with wild caught and free-range meats. For breakfast, its Protein Waffle Towers is made with one whole wheat multi-grain protein waffle served with a choice of egg whites or whole eggs, turkey sausage, cheddar cheese and jalapeño berry jam served with sugar free syrup or agave nectar.

VegeNation

616 Carson Ave.

Las Vegas, NV 89101

(702) 366-8515

www.vegenationlv.com

VegeNation located in downtown Las Vegas is a community-based restaurant serving fresh, global street food. It embraces eco-conscious choices with locally grown vegetables and fruits, whenever possible, and herbs grown by the restaurant. One favorite entrée choice is the Gnocchi chick’n pot pie with the gnocchi substituted for a carb and made with house made cream sauce, chicken, peas and mushrooms with herb blend.

Bronze Cafe At The Center

401 S. Maryland Parkway

Las Vegas, NV 89101

(702) 202-3100

www.facebook.com/bronzecafelv

Bronze Cafe At The Center offers many low carb choices with its specialty, Tree of Life Pita. The sandwich is vegan with a combination of roasted red peppers, avocado, mixed greens, house made pickled onions, cashew crema and Brazil nut crumble and topped with a mango, cilantro and ginger vinaigrette on pita flatbread.

Stephano’s Greek & Mediterranean Grill

4632 S. Maryland Parkway

Las Vegas, NV 89119

(702) 795-8444

www.stephanoslv.com

Stephano’s Greek & Mediterranean Grill has been opened across the street from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas since 1998. Two other locations have been opened up for residents in the west and in Henderson. On the menu are a big variety of low carb dishes which feature double meat, two sides of Israeli salad including lettuce, tomatoes and onions with no pita bread or rice on the side. The Beef Shawerma dish is made with beef sliced from a vertical split with a choice of tahini or tzatziki sauce.

