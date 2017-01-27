Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

McCarran Logs 2nd-Busiest Year for Passengers in 2016

January 27, 2017 2:26 PM
Filed Under: Las Vegas, Las Vegas news, McCarran International Airport, passenger traffic, Southwest Airlines

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas handled almost — but not quite — a record number of airport travelers in 2016.

McCarran International Airport reported Thursday that it handled 47.4 million arriving and departing passengers last year.
That’s up 4.5 percent from the 45 million passengers who used the airport in 2015.

But it didn’t beat the 2007 record of nearly 48 million.

Southwest Airlines remains the busiest carrier at the airport. But figures show that most domestic air carriers had modest increases in passenger volume during the year.

Low-cost carriers Frontier and Spirit posted double-digit growth, along with Virgin America.

Airport officials point to new service from markets outside of the U.S., including the recent addition of Hainan Airlines nonstop flights to Beijing.

