Heidi Harris talks with Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske who mentioned that she is willing to investigate and prosecute those involved with voter fraud if it is found to exist. Secretary of State Cegavske also mentioned that the State of Nevada is willing to work with President Trump’s administration if they find proof of any voting irregularities in Nevada.
Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske On Voter Fraud
January 26, 2017 9:28 AM
PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP/Getty Images