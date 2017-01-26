Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske On Voter Fraud

Heidi Harris talks with Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske who mentioned that she is willing to investigate and prosecute those involved with voter fraud if it is found to exist. January 26, 2017 9:28 AM By Heidi Harris
Filed Under: Barbara Cegavske, Nevada, The Heidi Harris Show, voter fraud

Heidi Harris talks with Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske who mentioned that she is willing to investigate and prosecute those involved with voter fraud if it is found to exist.  Secretary of State Cegavske also mentioned that the State of Nevada is willing to work with President Trump’s administration if they find proof of any voting irregularities in Nevada.

