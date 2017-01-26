Cops Release Surveillance Video in Graffiti Taggers Killing

Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

January 26, 2017 11:55 AM
Filed Under: Duneville Street, fatal shooting, gang graffiti, Las Vegas, Las Vegas news, LVMPD, Richard Ares

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Investigators hope surveillance video may help lead to the arrest of suspects who shot and killed an 18-year-old man who confronted them while they spray-painted gang graffiti last month, authorities said.

Detectives are requesting the public help identify the car used by the killers of Richard Ares, who died after confronting the taggers at the Sedona Ridge Apartments on the 4900 block of Duneville Street around 6:30 p.m. on December 27, a Las Vegas Metro Police statement reported.

Investigators determined Ares, 18, approached three or four men spray-painting graffiti on a wall in the complex. A short time later, witnesses said a vehicle drove toward the victim as someone inside opened fire.

Ares was shot several times, including a wound to his chest. He was transported to University Medical Center, where he died a short time later.

The suspect vehicle is described as an older-model black Honda Civic.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or the killing was asked to call the LVMPD Homicide Section at 702-828-3521.

