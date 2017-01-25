Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Four Sought in Violent Vegas Store Robbery Caught on Video

January 25, 2017 4:19 PM
LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Police were searching for four men behind a violent convenience store robbery last weekend caught on surveillance video, according to authorities.

The attack happened at the store on the 1900 block of North Nellis Boulevard in the late evening hours last Sunday, a Las Vegas Metro Police statement reported.

According to investigators, four men entered the store, pistol-whipped the store clerk, then reportedly kicked him until he was unconscious. The thieves took several items, including the clerk’s wallet and cell phone, before fleeing the scene.

A customer found the store clerk after the beating and called police.

Detectives were searching for four men seen on the store’s surveillance cameras in connection with the assault.

All four suspects appear to be black men approximately 25 years old.

One suspect was about 6 feet tall and 220 pounds, last seen wearing green pants and a black hooded sweatshirt with “Rebels Athletics” on the front and “Babyface 32” on the back. That suspect appears to be wearing a long white undershirt containing letters reading “BEENTRILL#”.

The second suspect was about 5’8″ tall and weighing 170 pounds. He was wearing dark pants and a gray hooded sweatshirt with “SLW” lettering on the left shoulder.

The third man was also about 5’8″ tall and weighing 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing dark pants, a white long sleeved dress shirt and a gold chain with a dollar sign pendant. The suspect has a notable flat-top faded haircut.

The final suspect was about 5’8″ tall and weighing 150 pounds with a thin build. He was wearing dark pants and a gray and black hooded sweatshirt with a camouflage pattern.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to call the LVMPD Central Robbery Section at 702-828-3591.

store robbery 1 Four Sought in Violent Vegas Store Robbery Caught on Video

store robbery 3 Four Sought in Violent Vegas Store Robbery Caught on Video

Photo courtesy LVMPD

Photo courtesy LVMPD

