Death of Man Under Truck in Loading Dock Ruled an Accident

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities in Las Vegas say the death of a 44-year-old man who was fatally injured when he was struck by a tractor-trailer in a grocery store loading dock was an accident.

The Clark County coroner reported Tuesday that Robert Warren Verzani died of multiple injuries before his body was found Friday evening in the rear loading dock of an Albertsons on West Tropicana Avenue near Jones Boulevard.

Verzani’s hometown wasn’t known.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that police believe Verzani may have been hiding or taking shelter under the parked vehicle before he was crushed when the driver pulled out of the loading dock.

Officer Paul McCullough told the newspaper the driver didn’t display signs of impairment.