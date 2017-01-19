Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Teen, 17, in Chapparal High Football Star’s Death, Charged as Adult

January 19, 2017 1:54 PM
Filed Under: Chapparal High School, Las Vegas news, LVMPD, Richard Nelson, Richard Newsome, Sacks Drive, shooting death

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – The 17-year-old charged with shooting and killing a former Chapparal High School football star during a fight last weekend will be charged as an adult for the crime, according to authorities.

Richard Newsome faces one count of murder in connection with the neighborhood scuffle on the 4800 block of Sacks Drive last Saturday that ended in the death of Richard Nelson, a Las Vegas Metro Police statement reported.

Nelson, 18, was gunned down while stepping into the middle of a fight involving several women, investigators said.

Newsome’s mother Tianna Douglas was also charged with being an accessory to murder for allegedly driving her son from the scene of the shooting. Douglas was released on bail Wednesday.

Nelson, a 2015 Chapparal graduate, was a redshirt freshman on the Missouri State football team in 2016.

