1 Dead, 4 Hurt in Las Vegas Apartment Fire

January 19, 2017 8:40 AM
Filed Under: apartment fire, Fatal Fire, Las Vegas, Las Vegas news, West Lake Mead Boulevard

LAS VEGAS (AP) — One person has died and 10 people are displaced after an apartment fire in the northern part of the city.

Fire crews responded around 12:45 a.m. Thursday to reports of heavy smoke and flames coming from an apartment building on the 800 block of West Lake Mead Boulevard near H Street.

A woman was found inside the apartment by firefighters not breathing. Three children and a man were able to escape the building with only minor injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

