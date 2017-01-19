1 Dead, 4 Hurt in Las Vegas Apartment Fire

LAS VEGAS (AP) — One person has died and 10 people are displaced after an apartment fire in the northern part of the city.

Fire crews responded around 12:45 a.m. Thursday to reports of heavy smoke and flames coming from an apartment building on the 800 block of West Lake Mead Boulevard near H Street.

A woman was found inside the apartment by firefighters not breathing. Three children and a man were able to escape the building with only minor injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.