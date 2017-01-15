Woman Who Died After North Las Vegas Shooting Identified

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) — North Las Vegas police have released the name of a 21-year-old-woman who died after a shooting.

Police say Damonea Hull’s body was found Friday morning on a sidewalk near an apartment building.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office identified the victim Sunday and say the cause of death is a gunshot wound to the head and the manner is homicide.

Police say they have no suspects yet and they’re asking anyone with information to contact police.

They say Hull’s body was found on the sidewalk in front of a lawn.