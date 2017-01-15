Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Woman Who Died After North Las Vegas Shooting Identified

January 15, 2017 4:32 PM
Filed Under: Damonea Hull, Las Vegas news, LVMPD, North Las Vegas, shooting death

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) — North Las Vegas police have released the name of a 21-year-old-woman who died after a shooting.

Police say Damonea Hull’s body was found Friday morning on a sidewalk near an apartment building.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office identified the victim Sunday and say the cause of death is a gunshot wound to the head and the manner is homicide.

Police say they have no suspects yet and they’re asking anyone with information to contact police.
They say Hull’s body was found on the sidewalk in front of a lawn.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Get Started
Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia