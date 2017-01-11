Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Controlled Tahoe Avalanche Results in Door-Busting Photo

January 11, 2017 4:21 PM
Alpine Meadows, North Lake Tahoe, winter storm

ALPINE MEADOWS, CA (AP) – A North Lake Tahoe resident’s photo of snow bursting through his front door in storm-socked Northern California has been shared thousands of times on social media.

Alpine Meadows resident Steven Siig said he’s hunkered down with his three children, wife and large German shepherd after a controlled avalanche set off by ski patrol encased his home in snow Tuesday.

The independent cinematographer, producer and theatre owner shared photos on Facebook showing snow bursting through his door and burying his home.

He said he has received plenty of offers to help and places to stay after posting photos of the avalanche aftermath.

Siig said he’s seen a few major avalanches while living in this home— but this one may have been the biggest. Still, he told The Associated Press in a phone interview Tuesday that he felt safe because he was warned it was coming.

California Highway Patrol in Truckee confirms that Alpine Meadows ski patrol has been setting off controlled avalanches.

Photo courtesy Steven Siig, Facebook

Photo courtesy Steven Siig, Facebook

