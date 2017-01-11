Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

25,000 Without Power at Lake Tahoe, North Sierra

January 11, 2017 8:56 AM
Filed Under: lake tahoe, Nevada news, Reno, Sierra, weather, winter storm

RENO, Nev. (AP) — More than 25,000 homes and businesses remain without power in the Sierra and around Lake Tahoe as crews try to repair power lines downed by toppled trees and mudslides.

Liberty Utilities spokeswoman Kathy Carter says power was restored early Wednesday to about 1,700 of their customers in South Lake Tahoe, California.

But power outages continue to affect about 20,000 customers on the west and north shores of the lake, and from Truckee north to Portola, California.

Carter says crews worked through the night after numerous large trees fell through the power lines late Tuesday.

NV Energy says it has restored power to about 3,000 of the 10,000 customers who lost it early Wednesday on the Nevada side of the lake around Incline Village.

An avalanche affected about a dozen homes on the lake’s west shore near Alpine Meadows ski resort Tuesday afternoon, but no injuries were reported. An avalanche warning remains in effect throughout the region through 5 p.m. Wednesday.

