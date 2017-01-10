Cops Seek Serial Burglars Caught on Video

LAS VEGAS (KNXT) – Las Vegas police investigators are hoping surveillance video footage will help them catch two of three crooks who robbed three separate businesses last week, according to authorities.
The attacks happened on the 6800 block of West Spring Mountain Road last Friday, a Las Vegas Metro Police statement reported.
In all three robberies, the suspects smashed a front glass door, then made their way inside and stolen several items.
One suspect, seen in the video wearing a red sweatshirt, was identified and arrested. However, investigators were still searching for the other two men.
One suspect is described as a black man in his early 20s with thin build and a short goatee. He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with a red and black design, gray sweat pants, black shoes and gray cloth gloves. The second suspect , also a black man in his early 20s, was last seen wearing a light blue t-shirt under a black hoodie, dark gray sweat pants, and gray gloves.
Anyone with information about the case was asked to call the Las Vegas Metro Police Spring Valley Patrol Investigation Section at 702-828-1926.