Police: Plainclothes Detective Shot Man Who Tried to Rob Him

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Las Vegas police are investigating the first officer-involved shooting of 2017 after a man was shot while attempting to rob a plainclothes Las Vegas police officer, according to authorities.
The incident happened near North Jones Boulevard and Carmen Boulevard around 9:40 p.m. Thursday, Las Vegas Metro Police Capt. John McGrath said.
Two plainclothes detectives were conducting surveillance in the area when one of the detectives could out of his vehicle and was approached by two black men.
McGrath said one of the suspects pulled a gun and tried to rob the detective. After identifying himself as police, McGrath said the detective pulled his weapon and shot the armed suspect.
The suspect was taken to University Medical Center, where he was taken into surgery. His current condition was not immediately known. The detective was not injured.
The second suspect fled the scene and was being sought by authorities, McGrath said.
Investigators recovered a black revolver at the scene.