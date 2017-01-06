North Las Vegas Police Detective Critically Injured in Crash

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – A North Las Vegas police detective was critically injured in a crash Friday afternoon.
The accident happened on North Martin Luther King Boulevard and Carey Avenue around 2 p.m., according to a post on the North Las Vegas Police Department Twitter account.
The detective was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition, where he was reportedly “fighting for his life” late Friday.
The circumstances surrounding the crash were not immediately known. The intersection of North MLK and Carey remained closed as investigators looking into the crash.