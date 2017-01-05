Cooking Fire Displaces Two in Vegas Apartment Blaze

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – A cooking fire ignited into a blaze that caused serious damage and forced two people out of their home in a Las Vegas apartment building late Wednesday, according to authorities.
The fire started at the Siegel Suites Fremont II apartments at 1401 Fremont Street just before 8 p.m. Wednesday, Las Vegas Fire and Rescue public information officer Tim Szymanski said.
Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke coming from a downstairs unit of the two-story building. Once crews made their way inside the 500 square-foot apartment, the blaze was extinguished in a few minutes.
Two people who live in the apartment told investigators the flames started as a cooking fire that got out of control.
The residents were forced to relocate. Damage from the fire was estimated at $5,000.