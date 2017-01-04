Sandoval Names Las Vegas Convention Center Upgrade Panel

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval has named a casino company design executive and the managing partner of the Thomas & Mack Corp. to head a Las Vegas Convention Center upgrade project oversight panel.
Sandoval said Tuesday that William Ham, of MGM Resorts International Design will chair the commission, with Tom Thomas as vice chairman.
Other members are Michael Crome of Pinnacle Entertainment, Ron Frye of Boyd Gaming, Rob Cilento of Las Vegas Sands, John Littell of Wynn Design & Development and Gary Bogan of Caesars Entertainment.
The Legislature called for a seven-member board to review and approve plans and issue bonds for the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority project.
Lawmakers approved spending $420 million for renovations and the addition of 600,000-square-feet of new exhibit space.
Part of the project included demolition of the old Riviera hotel-casino.