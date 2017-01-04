Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Henderson Among Agencies Targeting Speeders This Month

January 4, 2017 11:34 AM
HENDERSON, NV (KXNT) – If you’ve got a lead foot behind the wheel, watch out…police in Henderson will be looking for you over the next few weeks.

Starting today, the Henderson Police Department will have officers targeting speeders as part of a two-week crackdown on speed limit breakers, according to a Henderson police statement. Henderson is one of many Nevada police jurisdictions joining the effort as a participant in the statewide Joining Forces law enforcement program.

Between Jan. 4 and Jan. 18, Henderson officers will target several streets at a time in saturation patrols to catch speeding vehicles. Targeted areas will focus on streets and neighborhoods already known for high speeds as well as those receiving the most citizen complaints.

Speeding is responsible for about 30 percent of all fatal crashes in the nation, according to the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration.

The effort is partially funded by $203,000 in federal money secured through the Nevada Department of Public Safety – Office of Traffic Safety for the department’s participation in the 2017 Joining Forces program. Future enforcement events planned for 2017 included periods targeting pedestrian safety, seat belt use, distracted driving and impaired driving.

