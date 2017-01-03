Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Police Identify Suspect in Domestic Dispute Beating Death

January 3, 2017 10:49 AM
LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Las Vegas police have identified the man they believe killed his mother’s boyfriend during a domestic dispute on New Year’s Day, according to authorities.

Police were looking for Edgar Umanzor in connection with the killing on the 6100 block of Blossom Knoll Avenue Sunday evening, a Las Vegas Metro Police statement reported.

Investigators said Umanzor, 31, lived in the home with his mother and got into an argument with his mother’s boyfriend, Jorge Antonio Castillo-Echeagary of North Las Vegas.

During the argument, the fight got physical and detectives determined Umanzor beat Castillo-Echeagary into unconsciousness. Castillo-Echeagary, 64, was transported to University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Umanzor fled the home before police arrived. Police said he should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who encounters Umanzor is encouraged not to approach him and immediately call police.

