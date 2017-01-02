Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Man Dead, Ex-Girlfriend’s Son Sought in Fatal Home Dispute

January 2, 2017 10:45 PM
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police say a man is dead and the 31-year-old son of his former girlfriend is sought after a New Year’s Day domestic argument turned deadly at a northwest Las Vegas home.

Officer Danny Cordero said Monday the man was taken to University Medical Center in Las Vegas with severe facial injuries and died after police arrived about 5:15 p.m. Sunday at the home on Blossom Knoll Avenue. That’s near Cheyenne Avenue and Jones Boulevard.

The names of the man and the adult son weren’t immediately made public, and the cause of the argument wasn’t immediately disclosed.

Cordero says the son was gone when police arrived and is being sought for questioning.

