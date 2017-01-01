Woman Killed After Gun Accidentally Discharges in Parked Car

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police say a woman was killed in a car after a firearm accidentally discharged while she and her friends were handling it.
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says the incident took place about 4:30 a.m. Sunday in the 3800 block of Cambridge Street.
Investigators say the victim and her female friend were in the parked car with two men they had met at a New Year’s Eve party.
Police say no arrests have been made, but the incident remains under investigation. The department did not release the identity of the victim.
The department says this is the first homicide it has investigated this year.