Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Woman Killed After Gun Accidentally Discharges in Parked Car

January 1, 2017 5:54 PM
Filed Under: accidental shooting, Cambridge Street, fatal shooting, Las Vegas, Las Vegas news, LVMPD

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police say a woman was killed in a car after a firearm accidentally discharged while she and her friends were handling it.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says the incident took place about 4:30 a.m. Sunday in the 3800 block of Cambridge Street.

Investigators say the victim and her female friend were in the parked car with two men they had met at a New Year’s Eve party.

Police say no arrests have been made, but the incident remains under investigation. The department did not release the identity of the victim.

The department says this is the first homicide it has investigated this year.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Get Started
Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia