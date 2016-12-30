Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Woman Arrested After Chase on 215, Standoff With SWAT

December 30, 2016 10:19 AM
Filed Under: I 215, Las Vegas news, Nevada Highway Patrol, police chase

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A woman has been arrested after leading police on a chase on the Las Vegas beltway that ended in a standoff with SWAT officers that shut down the highway.

Las Vegas police report that they responded to a call about a stolen truck Thursday night and located the vehicle on the 215. When officers went to retrieve the vehicle, a woman jumped in and took off.

Nevada Highway Patrol says they had to use spike strips twice before the truck came to a stop. At that time, the woman refused to exit the vehicle.

North Las Vegas SWAT had to be called for a brief standoff. The woman was eventually taken into custody and will be charged with possessing a stolen vehicle and for leading officers on the pursuit.

