Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Elton John Pays Tribute to George Michael at Las Vegas Show

December 30, 2016 12:28 PM
Filed Under: elton john, George Michael, Las Vegas, Las Vegas news

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Elton John teared up while paying tribute to his friend George Michael during a concert in Las Vegas this week.

With a picture of Michael lighting up the backdrop of the stage, he performed “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me.” The 53-year-old Michael died on Christmas Day. John called his death one of the “saddest moments” of his career. He said he knew Michael from the start of WHAM! and the two collaborated on music.

John also tweeted a photo of the two, writing: “I am in deep shock. I have lost a beloved friend — the kindest, most generous soul and a brilliant artist.” He said Michael donated to causes without fanfare.

Police say an initial autopsy has been “inconclusive” and more tests must be done to establish a cause of death.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Get Started
Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia