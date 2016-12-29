Burned Dismembered Body Found in Vacant Vegas Lot

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Investigators are working to determine what led to a partially burned and dismembered body found in a vacant Las Vegas lot Wednesday, authorities said.
The body was found by a homeless man on the 2000 block of Dolly Lane about 25 feet from the roadway in a vacant lot just after 9 a.m. Wednesday, a Las Vegas Metro Police statement reported.
LVMPD Homicide Section detectives believe the victim was likely killed in another location before the body was dumped and set ablaze in the lot. The name of the victim was not immediately released.
The killing was the 166th homicide investigated by LVMPD detectives in 2016.
