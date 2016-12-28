Suspected Henderson Convenience Store Robber Arrested

HENDERSON, NV (KXNT) – A man suspected of robbing at least three Henderson area AM/PM convenience stores was arrested last week, according to authorities.
Officers arrested Ignacio Barragan Jr. at a home on the 2000 block of Fallsburg Way in Henderson last Thursday, a city statement reported.
Investigators believe Barragan, 34, was the man who brandished a knife and demanded money during the robbery at the AM/PM location on 15 West Horizon Ridge Parkway several hours earlier.
Authorities also linked Barragan to at least two earlier armed robberies at other AM/PM locations in Henderson.
Barragan was booked into the Henderson Detention Center on three charges each of robbery and burglary with a deadly weapon.