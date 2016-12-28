Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Fire Damages Downtown Vegas Home; Firefighter Injured

December 28, 2016 10:13 AM
Ballard Drive, house fire, Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Firefighters believe a squatter was responsible for a fire that damaged a vacant Las Vegas home early Wednesday, according to authorities.

Crews were called out to the home on the 2100 block of Ballard Drive in the downtown area just after 5 a.m. Wednesday, Las Vegas Fire and Rescue public information officer Tim Szymanski said.

Fire and smoke were visible when firefighters arrived. The blaze was confined to one of the home’s bedrooms and brought under control in less than 10 minutes.

One firefighter suffered an ankle injury while extinguishing the blaze. He was taken to University Medical Center for treatment.

Neighbors told investigators a male squatter had been staying in the house for the last several weeks. The same squatter was also linked to the home before a previous fire at the address. Smoking material was found around the property.

Damage to the home was estimated at $15,000.

