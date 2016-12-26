Christmas Tree Recycling Begins Vegas Area Annual Push

LAS VEGAS (AP) — An annual Christmas tree recycling drive is beginning in southern Nevada, hosted by the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, and the Springs Preserve.
Beginning Monday, trees are being accepted at more than 30 drop-off locations from Boulder City to Summerlin, and Southern Highlands to North Las Vegas.
The program runs through Jan. 15.
Sites include many local parks and neighborhood Lowe’s stores.
Officials tally almost 200,000 trees recycled since the program began in 2001, including more than 20,000 trees last year.
They’re reduced to mulch for landscaping and dust control, so people are asked to remove anything that isn’t natural — including lights, wire, tinsel, ornaments, nails and tree stands.
Drop locations are listed on the Springs Preserve website.