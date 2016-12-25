Man Dies After North Las Vegas Fight Stabbing

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) — Police in North Las Vegas say a man is dead and three other men are injured after a fight in the street.
The North Las Vegas police department says that when officers arrived at the scene Saturday, they found men with different injuries. One of the men had been stabbed and was taken to a hospital, where he died.
The three other men were treated at a hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
Police say they believe the men were in an argument that turned into a fight. Several people were arrested for charges unrelated to the fight but police say they don’t have a suspect arrested in connection with the man’s death.
The coroner was expected to release the man’s identity after notifying his family.
Officers say they’re still investigating and ask anyone with information to call police.