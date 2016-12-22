Police Arrest Man in Crash That Killed 3 in North Las Vegas

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) — A 27-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a weekend crash that killed three women in North Las Vegas.
Police say in a news release early Thursday that Ernesto Vazquez was booked in absentia because he is still hospitalized with injuries he suffered early Saturday morning.
He is charged with DUI resulting in death and related charges.
North Las Vegas police said earlier that five women were traveling in a sedan when a speeding Cadillac ran through a stop sign and hit their car, killing three and injuring the others.
Investigators had said that speed as well as impairment contributed to the crash.
A report earlier this week by KLAS-TV said the Clark County Coroner identified the women killed as 23-year-old Danyell Francesca Young, 21-year-old Qua’Tagah Macklin and 22-year-old Yaniesha Finklin.