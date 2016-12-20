Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Off-Duty Vegas Officer Shot at Robber; Suspect Arrested

December 20, 2016 8:57 AM
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police are investigating an officer-involved shooting after a robbery suspect allegedly fought with an off-duty officer who fired his weapon during the scuffle at an animal hospital.

Police arrested the suspect shortly after 10 p.m. Monday following a 2-hour standoff at an apartment where he’d barricaded himself in the 3800 block of Wynn Road.

Police say the off-duty Las Vegas officer happened to be in the lobby when the suspect tried to rob the West Flamingo Animal Hospital with a semi-automatic handgun at about 2:30 p.m.

Police say the officer tried to intervene and fired his weapon twice after a “violent struggle” that lasted nearly 40 seconds.

It’s not clear if the suspect fired his weapon.

The officer wasn’t shot but was taken to a local hospital for treatment of cuts and scrapes to his head.

