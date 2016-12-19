Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Nevada Veteran Lauded with US Medal of Honor – 140 Years Late

December 19, 2016 3:06 PM
Filed Under: elko, Harry Reynolds, Mark Amodei, Medal of Honor, Nevada news, Robert Smith

RENO, Nev. (AP) — An Army veteran who died without knowing he won the nation’s highest medal of bravery is getting the honor he’s been owed for nearly 140 years.

Nevada Rep. Mark Amodei held a ceremony Monday morning in Reno to present the Medal of Honor to the grandson of Private Robert Smith.

Then-President Rutherford B. Hayes had approved the award for Smith in 1877 for his bravery during a battle the year earlier against American Indian tribes in the Dakota Territory.

Smith’s true name was Harry Reynolds, and he returned to using that name after his discharge.

The veteran moved to Elko, where he died in 1930 without knowing he won the medal.

A military group informed Smith’s grandson about the never-presented award in 2011. Amodei’s office helped secure a new medal.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Get Started
Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia