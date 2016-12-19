Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Half of Nevada’s 6 Electors Backed Sanders at Start

December 19, 2016 10:32 AM
Filed Under: 2015 election, Bernie Sanders, Electoral College, Hillary Clinton, Las Vegas news, Nevada news

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada’s six Democratic presidential electors intend to cast their ballots for Hillary Clinton in accordance with state law. But half of them admit they started off supporting Bernie Sanders.

The six electors are scheduled to gather at the State Capitol in Carson City at 2 p.m. Monday to formally hand their ballot to Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske.

Clinton carried Nevada against President-elect Trump. Unlike in some other states, Nevada’s electors are required to cast their ballot accordingly. If they don’t, state law requires Cegavske to appoint someone to replace them, and repeat the process until she finds an elector willing to follow the law.

Paul Catha of Reno, Greg Gardella of Reno and Larry Jackson of Fallon all voted for Sanders in the February caucuses, But say they’re looking forward to voting for Clinton Monday.

