Half of Nevada’s 6 Electors Backed Sanders at Start

US Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton speaks during a campaign rally at the Kent State University in Kent, Ohio, on October 31, 2016. Clinton campaigned Monday for a third straight day without close aide Huma Abedin, linked by media to the renewed FBI probe into the former secretary of state's use of a private email server. The Federal Bureau of Investigation jolted the US presidential race Friday with the announcement it was reviewing a new batch of emails that appeared to be pertinent to the Clinton case. / AFP / Jewel SAMAD (Photo credit should read JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty Images)