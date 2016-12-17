Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Tax Documents: Burning Man Group Making More, Spending More

December 17, 2016 9:57 AM
Filed Under: burning man, Las Vegas news, Nevada news

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The San Francisco-based arts nonprofit that holds the Burning Man countercultural festival attended by thousands in northern Nevada’s Black Rock Desert is making more and spending more.

The Reno Gazettte-Journal reports that Burning Man Project’s 2015 tax documents report income of $36.9 million and expenditures of $35.8 million.

According to the Gazette-Journal, those figures represent a 14 percent year-over-year gain in revenue and a 19 percent spending increase.

Burning Man spokeswoman Megan Miller says the organization is making investments in its future to increase its revenue and to extend its reach globally.

Miller says the 2015 spending included about $25 million for the festival and $5 million for administrative services.

Nearly all the revenue was from ticket sales.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Get Started
Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia