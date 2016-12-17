Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Cigarette Sparks Henderson Golf Club Fire

December 17, 2016 3:07 PM
Filed Under: Fire, Henderson, Las Vegas news, SouthShore Golf Club

HENDERSON, NV (KXNT) – A lit cigarette flicked too close to an outdoor landry chute sparked a blaze that caused extensive damage to the SouthShore Golf Club clubhouse early Saturday, authorities said.

The fire sounded an alarm that brought firefighters to the clubhouse at 100 Strada Di Circolo in Henderson around 1:15 a.m. Saturday, a city statement reported.

Crews determined a fire was burning in the exterior wall of the clubhouse, extending into the building’s roof. A group including four engines, a truck and two rescue units helped put down the flames in the unoccupied building.

Investigators determined a cigarette discarded near the outside laundry bin sparked the fire. The blaze was determined to be accidental and no one was inside the building at the time of the fire.

Damage was estimated at $60,000.

