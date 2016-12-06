Best Restaurants In Las Vegas Open On Christmas Day 2016

By Debbie Hall Christmas Day is a time of opening presents, gathering with friends and family and sharing a wonderful meal. In Las Vegas, with over two million residents as well as tourists coming to visit, there is no need to cook with so many places to dine on Christmas Day. Whether an upscale restaurant, vintage Vegas, homage to a class Christmas story, steakhouse or even Mexican, these top places will serve a wonderful meal to create lasting memories of the holiday season.

La Cave Wine & Food Hideaway

Wynn Las Vegas

3131 Las Vegas Blvd. S.

Las Vegas, NV 89109

(702) 770-7375

www.lacavelv.com Wynn Las Vegas3131 Las Vegas Blvd. S.Las Vegas, NV 89109(702) 770-7375 La Cave Wine & Food Hideaway at Wynn Las Vegas will offer a special Christmas menu available on Dec. 24 and Christmas Day. The menu, created and prepared by prepared by Corporate Executive Chef William DeMarco will feature a tender venison loin. The meal will be served with corn puree, purple asparagus and Dijon cream. The loin may also be paired with La Cave specialties including mushroom grits, warm salt-roasted beets and a festive seasonal cheesecake. The cheesecake is also available a la carte. La Cave will be open from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Christmas Day. Free parking is available and reservations are recommended.

Crush

MGM Grand

3799 Las Vegas Blvd. S.

Las Vegas, NV 89119

(702) 891-3222

www.crushmgm.com MGM Grand3799 Las Vegas Blvd. S.Las Vegas, NV 89119(702) 891-3222 Crush at the MGM Grand has a special dinner planned for Christmas Day. For those who love “The Grinch Who Stole Christmas,” Crush will celebrate with a Who-Ville Feast, “Roast Beast and Who-Pudding” dinner featuring the main course of a 16-ounce prime rib of beef. As the rhyme goes, “Every Who down in Who-ville likes Christmas a lot, And so do the who’s who in Vegas, do they not? So CRUSH is carving up roast beast, for the season, And Who-pudding, of course, could there be a better reason? Carved prime rib of beef with Yorkshire pudding, horseradish cream, And for dessert, chocolate risotto, is a happy Who-Christmas dream!” Crush will be open from 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Christmas day. Holiday reservations are being accepted online and parking is free for residents of the state of Nevada.

Triple George Grill

201 N. 3rd St.

Las Vegas, NV 89101

(702) 384-2761

www.triplegeorgegrill.com 201 N. 3rd St.Las Vegas, NV 89101(702) 384-2761 Triple George Grill in downtown Las Vegas combines an urban touch with an old school vibe and the pulse of power within its dark wood walls and private booths. On Christmas Day, the menu will feature certified Angus Beef brand of premium Black Angus beef, chicken, pasta, salads and fresh delivered (daily) seafood along with a decadent dessert menu. The restaurant incorporates locally sourced products in select dishes as well as supports the Downtown 3rd Farmers Market. Complimentary valet and self-parking are available and hours on Christmas Day is 4 to 10 p.m. Related: Top Craft Coffee Spots In Las Vegas

Siegel’s 1941

El Cortez Hotel & Casino

600 E. Fremont St.

Las Vegas, NV 89101

(702) 385-5200

www.elcortezhotelcasino/dining El Cortez Hotel & Casino600 E. Fremont St.Las Vegas, NV 89101(702) 385-5200 Siegel’s 1941 in El Cortez Hotel & Casino pays homage to the history of Las Vegas while offering a chef-driven menu, curated wine and crafted cocktail list along with daily specials. Selections include grilled pork chop, roast prime rib of beef au jus, Black Angus rib eye, New York strip steak and Alaskan king crab legs. American classics, salads and pasta are also on menu. It’s open 24 hours a day with free parking available.