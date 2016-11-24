Vegas Police Nab Suspected Robber After 100 MPH Chase

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A suspect in an early morning robbery in Las Vegas has been arrested after leading police on a chase at speeds up to 100 mph.
Police say the unidentified man held up the Subway sandwich shop near East Sahara and South Eastern avenues at about 12:20 a.m. Thursday.
Investigators say he then threatened a female employee at the store, demanded the keys to her car and drove off in it.
Police located the suspected thief in the blue four-door sedan near East Charleston Boulevard and North Pecos Road, but he sped away on U.S. Highway 95 and onto the westbound 215 Beltway before he eventually was apprehended in Henderson.
Henderson police and the Nevada Highway Patrol assisted in the pursuit. Charges are pending.
One Comment