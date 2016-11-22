Las Vegas NHL Team Unveils Golden Knights Nickname, Logo, Colors

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – It’s the Las Vegas Golden Knights.

After months of speculation, new owner Bill Foley and NHL commissioner Gary Bettman unveiled the nickname, colors and new logo for the league’s 31st franchise Tuesday evening in front of thousands of exciting fans outside T-Mobile Arena.

It’s been pretty exciting,” Foley told the crowd. “Las Vegas has proven that it is hockey ready.”

The announcement came around 6:20 p.m. following both Bettman and Foley tauting the final name as a symbol that truly reflected the city.

“It’s something you as hockey fans and you as Las Vegas citizens are going to love. It represents your community very well,” Bettman said.

As befitting any startup in its infancy, the event didn’t go off completely smoothly. Foley introduced a video promising to highlight the process of deciding on the name and logo, only to have technical issues temporarily scuttle the video.

“We’re going to do better than that on the rink, I can tell you that,” Foley said.

After a few moments of scrambling, two more attempts to play the video and more impromptu interviews with Foley and Bettman to vamp for time, the team finally scrapped the video entirely and made the official name announcement.

The logo features a medieval helmet in the team’s offical colors: steel grey, gold, red and black.

Almost immediately after the Las Vegas franchise was officially introduced by Bettman on June 22, the team seemed likely to sport some version of the Knights moniker.

Foley, a graduate of the U.S. Military Academy, long favored Black Knights as the team’s name. However, trademark and copyright restrictions made that nickname unworkable. Other possible names floated during the five-month vetting process included the Silver Knights and Desert Knights as well as non-Knight options like the Gamblers or Black Aces.

Foley said he finally settled on the name in late August. However, the team had been working with Adidas on the team logo since July, a process that wasn’t finalized until the end of October. The first ice sheet at T-Mobile Arena went in in July and the team broke ground last month on the organization’s new training facility in Summerlin. The building is set to be finished by next August, just in time for the start of the Golden Knights’ inaugural season in October 2017.