Vegas Fight Leads to Shooting Death, Arrest

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – One man was killed and another arrested after an apparent argument led to gunfire in a Las Vegas neighborhood Sunday morning, according to police.
The shooting happened on the 5100 block of Ridge Court around 9:30 a.m. Sunday, a Las Vegas Metro Police statement reported. Officers arrived to find a man lying in the middle of the street with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim’s identity was not immediately released pending family notification.
According to investigators, the victim went to the home of Peter Caris and the two got into a verbal altercation. During the argument, police said Caris pulled a gun and shot the victim several times. The argument may have come following an earlier encounter between Caris and a friend of the victim.
Carris, 67, was arrested and taken to the Clark County Detention Center, where he faced one court of murder.
The killing was the 150th murder investigated by the LVMPD Homicide Section in 2016.
One Comment
The sick people of this community call all neighbors drug dealers, they insult wives, girl friends and think nothing of it. It is a shame a man is now dead shot multiple times by another Zimmerman type declaring himself judge and jury. The vitim never got close tot he door., a laaw suit should be filed against this park for horrible owner behavior hoa violations and civil rights violations. Th is a very ill mentaltiy inside Royal Ridge.